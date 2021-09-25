Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapses at golf match

British actor Tom Felton, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, collapsed while playing a celebrity golf exhibition Thursday at the Ryder Cup. Organisers said only that Felton experienced “a medical incident” at Whistling Straits and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They provided no other information.

Felton was on the 18th hole when he went down. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher and driven away in a golf cart. He turned 34 on Wednesday.

More in Hollywood | Will Smith: The Fresh Prince of YouTube who knows how to stay trendy

Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the US and Europe start the Ryder Cup. He has appeared in a number of movies, most notably eight films in the Harry Potter series. Tom Felton was last seen in Dutch World War II film The Forgotten Battle, which released in theatres in June.

It will have a Netflix premiere in October. The actor will be next seen in British drama Save the Cinema, which is said to be based on the true story of Liz Evans, a hairdresser and leader of a youth theatre in Carmarthen, Wales, who began a campaign in 1993 to save the Lyric theatre from closure.

Besides Felton, the film also stars Jonathan Pryce, Samantha Morton, Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokoma.