Harry Potter star Jessie Cave’s ‘baby is home now’ after battle with coronavirus

Jessie Cave shared a photo with her newborn as he got discharged from the hospital. (Photo: Jessie Cave/Instagram)

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is back home with her newborn who was in the hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Cave wrote, “Baby is home now. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support. Be safe everybody ❤️ amazing care from everybody at Chelsea & Westminster 🏥 #nhsheroes.”

Earlier, the actor had shared a video of her newborn enjoying a video of sea life. “If you can’t go to the aquarium bring the aquarium to you 🐠🐟🐡🏥🏥🏥 11 weeks today.” Jessie Cave captioned the video.

While sharing the news about her newborn testing positive for coronavirus, Cave had requested people to take extra care as the new “strain is super powerful and contagious”. She had also mentioned about the “traumatic birth” of her son. “Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth,” she had written.