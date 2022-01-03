Harry Potter reunion goofs up Weasley twins’ names, Oliver Phelps says, ‘Someone took their revenge’

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the reunion special, seems to have pleased both critics and audiences, who have embraced the emotional, nostalgia-mining special that celebrates the franchise’s 20 years of existence.

The special not only brought back Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, we also got to witness actors who played supporting roles. The main attraction of the entire story was that even minor characters had a distinct journey they went through.

Tom Felton, Mark Williams, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ralph Fiennes, and more were there.

Oliver, one half of the Phelps twins who essayed the roles of prankster Weasley twins in the movies, shared a screenshot of himself and his brother and joked that after all the pranks they played, somebody took their revenge.

The names of the two are written wrongly in the photo — Oliver’s name is written below James’ face and vice-versa. The mistake might have been excusable since they are identical twins, but to distinguish themselves perhaps, Oliver has shorter hair — something the makers clearly missed.

Somebody in the production team clearly didn’t do their research.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge 🤨🤣🤷🤪. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts,” Oliver wrote in the caption.

But this not even the only goof-up in the special episode. During a segment about how the three actors were cast in their roles as Harry, Hermione and Ron, respectively, a photo of a little girl wearing Minnie Mouse ears was shown on screen, leading viewers to assume that it was a very young Emma Watson.

On Twitter user fans shared that it is actually actor Emma Roberts’ childhood picture. And we confirmed it. Back in 2012, Roberts had shared the photo on her Instagram profile with the caption, “Minnie mouse ears!”