Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts teaser: The reunion special promises an enchanting, emotional experience

HBO Max has revealed the first-look teaser for the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The film franchise, based on English author’s JK Rowling book series of the same name, completed 20 years this year.

The teaser shows different actors receiving their invitation letters wrapped in an envelope similar to the letters sent to Hogwarts students. We see Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) boarding the Hogwarts Express, the train that travels from London’s King’s Cross Station to Hogsmeade station near Hogwarts.

A lot of cast and crew members from the movies are in the list of attendees. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes and Chris Columbus among others are in the list.

A name conspicuous by its absence is JK Rowling. The author has been mired in controversy over her alleged transphobic comments on social media and on her website, and clearly Warner Bros and HBO Max wanted to avoid all potential brouhaha.

The special likely will not be scripted and will follow the model of the recent Friends reunion, which featured conversations, tidbits, anecdotes and new revelations.

Harry Potter movies were both critical and commercial success and helped Rowling become one of the most successful authors ever. With 500 million copies reportedly sold worldwide, Harry Potter remains the highest-selling book series in history.

It told the story of a boy called Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), whose parents died protecting him from the Dark Lord Voldemort, a powerful practitioner of dark magical arts.

As Harry Potter grows up, he learns that magic not only exists but is taught in schools around the world and wizards and witches live a parallel life away from the prying eyes of non-magical people, who are called muggles. Harry is invited to one such school called Hogwarts, which is situated somewhere in Scottish highlands.

At Hogwarts, Harry makes friends, and also enemies due to his heritage, and fulfills the prophecy that he will be responsible for the end of Voldemort and his Death Eaters (as his followers were called).