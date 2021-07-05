Harry Potter’s Lavender Brown, actor Jessie Cave, says she was ‘treated like a different species’ on set after gaining weight

Jesse Cave says that she was treated as a different species after Harry Potter (Photo: Instagram/ Jesse Cave, Warner Bros)

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave reveals that she was treated like ‘a different species’ on set after gaining weight between the last two films. Jessie, who played the role of Lavender Brown, in the films is now a successful author, comedian and illustrator. Since the films, she is known for her self-deprecating humour on stage as well as in her cartoon-strip doodles.

Speaking about her time on the Harry Potter sets to The Independent, she said, “I gained a lot of weight after doing Harry Potter, just because I wasn’t starving myself. “And I was growing up and that’s just what happens.” When she returned to film Deathly Hallows parts 1 and 2, “I was treated like a different species. It was horrible. It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn’t fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn’t a time where actresses were any bigger than a size eight. And in the previous film I had been, and now I was a size 12. So that was horrible. It was a really uncomfortable experience.”

Jessie Cave says that the attention she got from playing Lavender Brown ‘felt like a light being shone on her’. “But you get a bit bigger, or you’re not as relevant, and it goes off, and you have to make your way in the dark. I definitely felt invisible when I gained a little bit of weight.”

In the Harry Potter franchise, Lavendar Brown was Ron Weasley’s (Rupert Grint in the films) annoying girlfriend. Later, she participates in the Battle For Hogwarts before ultimately dying.

Talking about her experience, she added, “And since then, it’s made me have weird issues with weight and work. And it’s so f***ed up, but it’s just how it is. Women have to deal with that all the time.”

Jessie has just released her new book Sunset, which revolves around two sisters and their struggle with grief. Caves said that the story ‘definitely has her voice’.