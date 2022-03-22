Bonnie Wright aka Ginny Weasley ties the knot with Andrew Lococo: ‘Best day of my life’

Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series, has gotten married to boyfriend Andrew Lococo. The traditional wedding took place at Andrew’s farm, with Bonnie’s friend solemnizing the marriage. The actor took to Instagram to announce the news of her wedding, describing it as “the best day”.

Taking to Instagram, Bonnie on Monday shared a photo of herself and Andrew holding hands during the wedding. She captioned the post, ”It took a village of creativity and love to make our wedding day so special! We can’t wait to thank you all individually when we have more photos to share. In the meantime, a very sweet capture on polaroid during our ceremony by @radandinlove @jamiestreetphoto.”

The actor also shared a video that featured the newlyweds showing off their wedding rings. Bonnie wore a gold wedding band with a blue square diamond, while Andrew sported the traditional gold band. She wrote with the post, “Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!”

Her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from surprised fans and Harry Potter co-stars. Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy commented, “Congratulations B xx,” while James Phelps, who played her brother Fred in the Harry Potter movies, posted several celebratory emojis. Afshan Azad, who essayed the role of Padma Patil, wrote, “Love you so much,” while Scarlet Hefner, known for playing Pansy Parkison, commented, “Congratulations to you both! @thisisbwright.”

See photos from Bonnie Wright’s wedding:

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo cut their wedding cake. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram) Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo cut their wedding cake. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram)

Bonnie and Andrew’s friend solemnized the wedding. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram) Bonnie and Andrew’s friend solemnized the wedding. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram)

The bride squad. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram) The bride squad. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram)

Bonnie and Andrew’s first dance. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram) Bonnie and Andrew’s first dance. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram)

The grand wedding cake. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram) The grand wedding cake. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram)

The newlyweds caught in a candid moment. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram) The newlyweds caught in a candid moment. (Photo: Bonnie Wright/Instagram)

Earlier this year, Bonnie Wright had revealed in a YouTube video that she has left Los Angeles to live in San Diego with Andrew Lococo. She said, “Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place. This is Andrew’s house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years (and) has a beautiful garden. He’s looked after it very well.”

Bonnie was earlier engaged to actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who played the young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The two met on the sets in 2010 and called off their relationship two years later.