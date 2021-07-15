10 years of Harry Potter And Deathly Hallows: Daniel Radcliffe to Tom Felton, what the cast is up to now

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 released ten years ago, closing the final chapter of the magical franchise that had enchanted millions across the globe. Of course, we’re not counting Cursed Child and The Fantastic Beasts films, because as alluring as they were, it wasn’t quite the same as the original series.

With its star cast that included veteran actors like Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, David Thewlis, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, the films are considered as one of the better adaptations of a major literary franchise. It saw the transition of child actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and Emma Watson into Hollywood stars — or well, some of them, as others had a gruelling struggle to carve an image for themselves, independent of their Harry Potter avatars.

So here’s what the main leads have been up to since the release of the last film.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the role of Harry, has made a conscious effort to move away from his towering Harry Potter shadow. He has explored a variety of genres, from horror (Woman In Black, Horns), rom-coms (What-If) to period dramas (A Young Doctor’s Notebook). He has tried his hand at biopics. He has returned to fantasy as Igor in Frankenstein, and has made his mark on Broadway with How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and The Cripple Of Inishmaan.

Rupert Grint

After playing Harry’s sidekick and best friend for ten years, Rupert Grint chose to explore indie films, proving his mettle with projects such as Into The White and Moonwalkers. After appearing in The ABC Murders, he is now in the Apple TV production of The Servant.

Emma Watson

Breaking away from her image of Hermione Granger, Emma Watson starred in films such as The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, The Bling Ring and Noah. In 2017, she featured as Belle in the Disney live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast, which ranks as one of the highest-grossing films in all time. Apart from that, she was also in Little Women. Emma is a role model as she was appointed a UN GoodWill ambassador and launched the campaign HeForShe, advocating gender equality.

Tom Felton

After playing the snarky Malfoy in Harry Potter, Tom Felton has experimented with a lot of genres, including the historical mini-series Labyrinth, the period drama Belle, and Doctor Alchemy in the DC series The Flash. Apart from that, he was also a regular on the sci-fi series Origin and the horror film A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting.