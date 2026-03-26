HBO’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone teaser: Harry, Hermione and Ron return, but fans object to Snape’s casting. Watch

After a long wait, the teaser of HBO’s Harry Potter television series has been unveiled. The series was announced at a special event in London. Titled after the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the series will release globally on Christmas Day 2026.

The show mirrors the original book by JK Rowling, starting with the young wizard Harry Potter’s first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The teaser begins on a similar note — Harry is told that he isn’t special by his aunt and is bullied, until he receives his Hogwarts acceptance letter and meets Hagrid. The rest of the scenes remind viewers of key moments from the original film, including Harry at Platform 9¾ and meeting Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, who go on to become his best friends.

An emotional moment is shown where Hagrid tells Harry, “Your parents were the bravest, kindest people I’ve ever met … they stood up for what they think is right. … Next time I see you will be in Hogwarts.” Similarly, Ollivander hints at Harry’s potential, saying, “Mr. Potter, I think we can expect great things from you.”

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Paapa Essiedu receives severe threats for playing Snape

Fans, however, had a mixed reaction to the teaser. One fan dissed the show’s casting and wrote, “Not casting Adam Driver as Snape needs to be a crime.” Paapa Essiedu has been cast as Snape in the new series and the actor revealed that he has received severe threats from fans. “It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you.’ While I hope I’ll be okay, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally. The themes that run through Harry Potter are of love triumphing over hate – of acceptance. And that’s why I’m doing it,” he said.

Another fan wrote, “This feels like one of those parallel universes where everything is the same, but slightly off.” Others lauded the elaborate sets and wrote, “They showed A LOT more than I was expecting. The sets look INSANE.”

About the new Harry Potter series

The teaser introduces the audience to the new cast, who carry the burden of living up to the hype of the original Harry Potter films and JK Rowling’s novels. The show is said to be a reimagining of Rowling’s book and marks the debut series centered around her first Harry Potter novel.

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The series features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, among others.

DISCLAIMER: This report contains mentions of online harassment and threats of violence. While these accounts are sourced from public actor statements, they have not been independently verified by our desk and are shared for informational purposes regarding the production’s reception.