‘He’s the spit of James’: McGonagall tells Dumbledore in Harry Potter series new promo. Watch

HBO unveiled a new clip from its upcoming fantasy show, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which offers insight into how the series adaptation will be different from the film franchise adaptation of JK Rowling’s bestselling books. The clip, titled The Start-of-Term Banquet, depicts the first time the new students of Hogwarts — including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley — assemble in the Great Hall.

The clip starts with the new batch of Hogwarts students chanting the name of Albus Dumbledore, the Hogwarts headmaster played by John Lithgow, followed by applause — much to his amusement. “Is Dumbledore a bit mad?” asks Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), quizzically. “Yep, totally off his rocker,” replies Ron (Alastair Stout).

At just a snap of Dumbledore’s finger, an elaborate feast pops up across the long table, even spilling onto the floor at the end — much to Harry and his batchmates’ amazement. As he bites into the meat, Harry can’t believe how delicious it tastes, possibly a far cry from what he’s served back at his adoptive family, the Dursleys, in the Muggle world.

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“The cat that got the cream,” remarks Dumbledore, at the sight of Harry relishing a chicken leg. “Admit it, you’re pleased he’s in your house,” he tells Professor Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer), referring to how Harry forces the Sorting Hat to slot him in the Hogwarts house of Gryffindor, led by McGonagall, instead of Slytherin, the one led by Professor Severus Snape (Pappa Essiedu).

“Well, he’s the spit of James. I can’t believe it. It’s uncanny,” responds McGonagall, surprised at how Harry is a spitting image of his late father James Potter. “Yeah, looks can be deceiving, Minerva. His nature is entirely his own,” claims Dumbledore. In the books as well, Harry was said to be a carbon copy of his father, except his eyes which took after those of his late mother, Lily Potter.

As Harry reaches out for the next piece of meat on the table, the main course vanishes into thin air — much to their disappointment. However, disappointment soon turns into delight as another feast of desserts pop up across the table, as the students gleefully dive into it with abandon.

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Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will premiere on JioHotstar in India on December 26.