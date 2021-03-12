scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 12, 2021
Latest news

Harry Potter actor Katie Leung says she faced racist attacks for playing Cho Chang, was asked to keep quiet

Harry Potter actor Kate Leung added that she found an entire website spewing hate for her. She talked to her publicists about it, who asked her to stay silent.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 12:07:01 pm
Katie Leung, cho chang, harry potterKatie Leung played the role of Cho Chang in Harry Potter movies. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Katie Leung, who played the role of Cho Chang in the Harry Potter movies, has said that she faced racist attacks after she was cast in the franchise. She also revealed that she was asked by her publicists to deny what she experienced.

Leung said while speaking on the Chinese Chippy Gir‪l‬ podcast, “I was, like, googling myself at one point, and I was on this website, which was kind of dedicated to the kind of Harry Potter fandom. I remember reading all the comments. And yeah, it was a lot of racist s***.”

Leung’s character was introduced in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth film of the series. She was a student of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and belonged to the Ravenclaw house. Robert Pattinson’s character Cedric Diggory was her boyfriend before he was killed by Voldemort.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Later, she became Harry’s love interest. She appeared in three more Harry Potter movies: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Leung added that she found an entire website spewing hate for her. She talked to her publicists about it,. “I remember them saying to me, ‘Oh, look, Katie, we haven’t seen these, these websites that people are talking about. And you know? If you get asked that, just say it’s not true, say it’s not happening,'” she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

new actors bollywood debut ahan shetty manushi isabelle
Bollywood debuts in 2021: Ahan Shetty, Manushi Chhillar, Isabelle Kaif and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement