Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave’s newborn tests COVID positive, shares ‘this strain is super powerful’

Actor Jessie Cave, who is known for her work in the Harry Potter movie series where she played Lavender Brown, recently took to Instagram and shared that her 3-month-old baby has tested positive for coronavirus. Jessie shared a photo from the hospital where she is isolating with her newborn.

Along with the photo, Cave wrote, “Poor baby is covid positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.”

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks,” read a part of Jessie Cave’s caption which could imply that her newborn might be infected with the new strain of COVID-19 which is said to be more contagious.

Cave had previously shared her birth story on social media. In the latest post too, she spoke about the “traumatic birth”. “Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth,” she wrote.

She added, “Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 …. please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams 😣😣😣😣😣.) Love and best wishes to everyone.”

Apart from being an actor, Jessie Cave is also a comedian and a cartoonist.