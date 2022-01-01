Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts Premiere Live Updates: The best New Year gift for Potterheads!

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in India. As the title suggests, the reunion episode celebrates the 20 year anniversary of the first film in the Harry Potter film franchise.

The episode will bring together major cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Mark Williams, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ralph Fiennes.

Producer David Heyman and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates will also be a part of the episode.

Even though the main franchise ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, fans remain passionate about the Wizarding World. This is despite the middling reception that the Fantastic Beasts spinoffs have received.

The series followed the adventures of Harry Potter, the Boy Who Lived. Harry’s parents were killed by the dark wizard Voldemort when he was a baby. The child was believed to be the only one who could defeat Voldemort. At the age of 11, he enrolls at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where most of the books and films are set. As he grows older, Harry and his friends face the forces of evil together, and vanquish the Dark Lord.

