scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 01, 2022
MUST READ
Live now

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts Premiere Live Updates: The best New Year gift for Potterheads!

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special Live Premier on Amazon Prime: Daniel Radclffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join a host of actors as they reminisce about the iconic film franchise.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 1, 2022 11:52:27 am
Harry Potter reunion, Harry Potter reunion specialHarry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Premiere Live Updates: The special episode is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: HBO Max)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in India. As the title suggests, the reunion episode celebrates the 20 year anniversary of the first film in the Harry Potter film franchise.

The episode will bring together major cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Mark Williams, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ralph Fiennes.

Also Read |Before Harry Potter Reunion, every movie ranked from worst to best: Which one comes out on top?

Producer David Heyman and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates will also be a part of the episode.

Even though the main franchise ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, fans remain passionate about the Wizarding World. This is despite the middling reception that the Fantastic Beasts spinoffs have received.

The series followed the adventures of Harry Potter, the Boy Who Lived. Harry’s parents were killed by the dark wizard Voldemort when he was a baby. The child was believed to be the only one who could defeat Voldemort. At the age of 11, he enrolls at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where most of the books and films are set. As he grows older, Harry and his friends face the forces of evil together, and vanquish the Dark Lord.

Stay tuned to all the LIVE UPDATES about the Harry Potter reunion here:

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

11:52 (IST)01 Jan 2022
While we love Harry Potter movies, we cannot forget remember that they skipped some of the books' biggest plot points

The Harry Potter movies are one of the best-known book-to-movie adaptations but true Potterheads know that even though the films have filled them with joy and sorrow, there were some moments that weren’t as aptly translated and some that were completely skipped in trying to make Hollywood blockbusters. Dumbledore yelling, “Did you put your name into the Goblet of Fire, Harry?” is the stuff of legends now but book readers will know that this doesn’t even scratch the surface of how movies skipped significant plot points that affected character arcs. At times, they did not even make much sense to those who were just watching the movies, without reading the books.

Read more here

11:29 (IST)01 Jan 2022
Harry Potter reunion is set to be the best New Year gift for a ‘90s Potterhead!

As the Harry Potter film cast gets together for a reunion, millions of fans across the world will also get transported to Hogwarts to relive the journey.

Read more

11:07 (IST)01 Jan 2022
Harry Potter movies ranked - from worst to best

To celebrate the anniversary and the reunion, let's rank the Harry Potter movies. Note that while we love all these movies, some were clearly better than others. We have not included Fantastic Beasts franchise. Read our ranking here.

10:48 (IST)01 Jan 2022
Harry Potter stars, then and now

Wondering what your favourite Harry Potter stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are doing now? It has been a long wait to see them all in the same frame, so here’s a look at what the younger cast of the movies has been up to.

Read here

The story of Harry Potter appealed to millions and millions around the world. The movies were both critical and huge commercial successes and helped Rowling become one of the most successful authors ever. With 500 million copies reportedly sold worldwide, it remains the highest-selling book series in history.

Speaking of Rowling, the author of the Potter books and the progenitor of the franchise, her name is missing from the promos. She will only appear through archival footage. It was previously thought that the studio wanted to avoid controversy over Rowling’s alleged transphobic comments and that is why she is missing from the show.

But the reason may well be that Rowling herself declined the invitation. Sources told Entertainment Weekly that her transphobic statements did not play a role in deciding whether she would be a part of the episode. But even her archival footage is used “sparingly”, reported the publication.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd