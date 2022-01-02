Fan spots major blunder in Harry Potter reunion: That was Emma Roberts in the childhood photo, not Emma Watson

A social media user has noticed a crucial mistake in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a reunion special that celebrated 20 years of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The reunion special is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India, and was made available on January 1.

It brought back most of the main cast of the film series, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. During a segment about how the three actors were cast in their roles as Harry, Hermione and Ron, respectively, a photo of a little girl wearing Minnie Mouse ears was shown on screen, leading viewers to assume that it was a very young Emma Watson.

But Twitter user @vee_delmonico99 shared that it is actually actor Emma Roberts’ childhood picture. And we confirmed it. Back in 2012, Roberts had shared the photo on her Instagram profile with the caption, “Minnie mouse ears!”

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

Although we can see the resemblance between the child versions of both Emmas, it is hard to fathom how those who made Return to Hogwarts mad such a blunder. This gaffe is up there with the presence of modern-day coffee cup in quasi-medieval world of Game of Thrones in the last season of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

Fans reacted with surprise and disbelief.

A Twitter user called Wensley Garbell wrote, “THEY PUT THE FAMOUS EMMA ROBERTS PICTURE IN THE REUNION THAT ALMOST EVERYONE THINK IT’S EMMA WATSON. WHAT THE ACTUAL F***. I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS.”

TheSuperKim tweeted, “But my goodness, couldn’t the producers/writers/whoever fact check? They showed a picture of young Emma Roberts thinking it’s Emma Watson.”

@HPANA tweeted, “Can’t decide if this was on purpose to generate hate views (for promotion) or if it’s a hilariously bad error by Warner Bros. in the production of their Harry Potter retrospective: They used a photo of actress Emma Roberts as a child instead of Emma Watson.”

While Emma Watson is also known for films such as Beauty and the Beast and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Emma Roberts is more known for her work in television, especially American Horror Story and Scream Queens. She has also been a part of movies such as We’re the Millers and The Hunt.

Early last year, Roberts welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund. She was last seen in the movie Holidate last year. In television, her last role was American Horror Story: 1984, in 2019.

Watson was last seen in the 2019 film Little Women, apart from Return to Hogwarts.