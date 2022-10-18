scorecardresearch
Harrison Ford to play Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order

Though this is Harrison Ford's first MCU film, it is far from his only franchise appearance. The 80-year-old actor has previously also headlined the Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jack Ryan movies.

Harrison FordHarrison Ford at the D23Expo. (Photo: indianajones/Instagram)

Veteran American actor Harrison Ford is the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he has replaced William Hurt and will be playing the role of Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross in Anthony Mackie starrer Captain America: New World Order. According to Variety, it does not appear, however, that Ford will star in Thunderbolts, Marvel’s anti-hero team-up film that is scheduled to immediately follow Captain America 4. The fourth Captain America film, which is being directed by Julius Onah, will show the events that take place after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, reported Variety.

Hurt first played Ross in Marvel Studios’ second feature film ever, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, as a US Army general who is instrumental in transforming scientist Bruce Banner (then played by Edward Norton) into the Hulk; Ross then spends the rest of the movie hunting for Banner.

Also Read |Indiana Jones 5 first look: Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer returns. See photo

The character showed up again in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War as the Secretary of State, tasked with enforcing the Sokovia Accords meant to curtail the actions of the Avengers.

After brief cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Hurt’s final performance as Ross was in 2021’s Black Widow.

His next starring role will be the fifth Indiana Jones movie, set to premiere in June 2023, as per Variety.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 10:49:40 am
