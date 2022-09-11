Harrison Ford gets emotional at Indiana Jones 5 trailer launch, says this will be the last time he will play the iconic role: ‘This is it…’

The first trailer of Indiana Jones 5 is finally here. The film’s director James Mangold, along with the star of the film Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, launched the film’s trailer at Disney’s fan event, D23 Expo on Saturday here. It is co-produced by Steven Spielberg.

Though the trailer is yet to be released online, the makers made it a special moment for the fans of the film at the D23 Expo by bringing the 80-year-old Harrison and Phoebe to launch the trailer. After watching the trailer, the two stars got a standing ovation from the audience. The veteran star, who got a bit emotional on seeing the fans cheering for him the hardest, thanked them for “making these films such an incredible experience for all of us.” He also praised his co-actor Phoebe as he pointed at her and said, “This one is fantastic.”

PWB and Indiana Jones? CANNOT. WAIT. pic.twitter.com/RHz2Jj3JjP — John Bond (@johnbond75babe) September 10, 2022

Talking about his film at the gala event, Harrison shared, “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart. We have a real human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your a**.” But he made sure to tell his fans that this is the last time that they will be watching him in the titular character Indiana Jones: “This is it. I will not be falling for you guys again.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has her own army of fans ever since she gave them the limited Amazon Prime Video series, Fleabag, added on to Harrison’s excitement.

“I had the time of my life making this movie. I feel so incredibly lucky to be working with you legends and keeping up with this guy (pointing towards Harrison) is exhausting. We go through so many unbelievable things together in this film,” said Phoebe.

The film, which also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas, will hit the theaters on June 30, 2023. John Williams will compose the music for the film.

The Indiana Jones franchise began with Raiders of the Lost Ark (or Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark) in 1981. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Ford’s last outing as Indiana Jones, was a critical and commercial success. It grossed more than 790 million dollars worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise.