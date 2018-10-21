Harold and Kumar director Danny Leiner passes away at 57

Danny Leiner dies at 57.

American film and TV director Danny Leiner passed away at the age of 57 on Thursday after a long illness. Leiner was known for directing comedy movies like Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Dude, Where’s My Car? He also directed episodes of TV shows like Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, The Office, and The Sopranos.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle actors Kal Penn and John Cho expressed their condolences on social media. Penn posted on his Twitter handle, “Very sad to learn that our friend Danny Leiner passed away. We initially got to know each other when he directed Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle. Sending my love to his family & friends. He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person.”

John Cho said, “I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Danny Leiner, who became my friend when he directed Harold and Kumar go to Whitecastle. Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion. To his friends and family, my deepest condolences.”

