James Gunn teases Harley Quinn’s death in new The Suicide Squad promo

Director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is all set to hit Indian theatres on August 5. In a new featurette released by the makers, Gunn has revealed that the film will have many casualties.

Gunn laughingly admits in the featurette, “They did say ‘You can kill whoever you want.’ I am definitely having fun with ‘Who is going to live and who is going to die?’”

A lot of fan theories have suggested that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn might die in The Suicide Squad, and James Gunn has teased the audience about the possibility of the same. “A lot of people think I am going to kill Harley. You know, who knows?” he said. In earlier interviews, Gunn has stated that Warner Bros wanted him to bring back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn for the extension of the universe around her character. She was last seen as Harley Quinn in 2020’s Birds of Prey.

But it is not just Margot’s Harley that fans need to worry about. Gunn stated in the featurette that many other characters might not make it to the end of the film. “I think people are going to be surprised by how many people don’t make it till the end. Just couldn’t help myself,” he said.

After the disastrous performance of 2016’s Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer, Warner Bros. roped in James Gunn to reboot the franchise. At the time, Gunn was temporarily fired by Marvel from the third Guardians of the Galaxy film after a few of his old objectionable tweets had resurfaced online. Gunn was later rehired by Marvel.

Besides Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi among others.