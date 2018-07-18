Vin Diesel’s Multi-Facial proves he is much more than just a ‘Fast and Furious’ guy

On Vin Diesel’s birthday, here’s looking back at the beloved action star’s short film Multi-Facial On Vin Diesel’s birthday, here’s looking back at the beloved action star’s short film Multi-Facial

Hollywood star Vin Diesel is primarily known for his high-octane action movies such as The Fast and the Furious film series and the xXx movies. And more recently, the actor has garnered the love of fans with his voice-over for the Marvel character Groot. However, not many know that Vin’s skills are not only limited to starring in movies where he is required to show-off his physique whilst driving expensive vehicles.

In 1995, Vin had featured in a short film called Multi-Facial, which he had directed, written and produced. The film was partly auto-biographical in nature as it was inspired by Vin’s struggles to land an acting job. The 20-minute-long film begins with Vin saying, “Nowadays to find a good girl, forget about it” in a heavy Italian-American accent. In the shot, Vin is seen dressed in a white vest, black pants and a black fedora. Within the next few minutes, the actor speaks of “his girl” and how he once mistakenly punched a gay man for ‘eyeing’ his girlfriend.

In the next sequence, it is revealed that the aforementioned monologue was a performance for a panel of casting directors. In Mult-Facial, Vin plays Mike who cannot catch a break. Either he is too light, or he is not dark enough for the parts he auditions. They like his tapes, but when he appears in person, he is just not good enough. Towards the end of the film, Mike delivers another monologue where he recounts how his father was a theatre person who had wanted him to follow his dreams of making a name for himself in the world of cinema. In this audition as well, Mike meets the same fate. He is told he is talented, but that they are looking to cast a man with dreadlocks.

Multi-Facial is a well-cut and well-directed film that points out the problem of the entertainment industry, and of the obstacles that artistes face while trying to get their one major break. For a script that was reportedly written over a night, Vin has done a fairly good job. Multi-Facial was insightful, in parts moving and showed that Vin is much more capable than he lets on. In fact, according to reports, Vin got his first breakthrough thanks to Multi-Facial. It is said that acclaimed director Steven Spielberg first noticed Vin in the short and especially wrote a part for him in Saving Private Ryan.

