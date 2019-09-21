Stephen King turns 72: Top five adaptations of the horror author

Stephen King, the best-known horror author of our time, is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. His books have sold more than 350 million copies and a lot many of them have been adapted into films in Hollywood.

Advertising

Here are the top five film adaptations of King every fan needs to watch. There is no particular order.

Misery

Stephen King wrote Misery based on his own nightmare. That a devoted fan would abduct him and force him to write what they want. Kathy Bates’ terrifying and Oscar-winning turn as a psychotic loner is the highlight of the film.

The Green Mile

Advertising

The Green Mile is one of King’s best novels and this film is directed by Frank Darabont, who also helmed The Shawshank Redemption. Set during the Great Depression, the film moves at a slow pace, but is all the more rich and empathetic for it.

The Shawshank Redemption

Considered by many as the greatest film ever made, The Shawshank Redemption is a story of hope in the darkest of times and is vastly different from other King stories. It stars Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins and is based on King’s novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

The Shining

The Shining is based on King’s book of the same name. Jack Nicholson is a sort of Walter White in the film – only he breaks bad on his wife and son instead of his enemies. Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation is downright frightening and Jack Nicholson has given his career’s best performance.

It

One of King’s scariest novels got a solid adaptation in 2017, and even if the sequel was average. Alexander Skarsgård undoubtedly delivered an amazing performance as the titular entity that terrorises a small town in Maine, United States. But it was the children that stole the show.