Dhanush on attending The Gray Man premiere in the US with sons Yatra, Linga: ‘I am the coolest dad’

July 21, 2022 2:22:44 pm
Dhanush is the man of the moment as his Hollywood project, The Gray Man, directed by Russo Brothers and starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, premiered at a grand event in Mumbai. Dhanush and Russo Brothers answered many interesting questions about the film at the event including the possibility of a spin-off of the Tamil actor’s role in the film.
Dhanush plays the role of a formidable assassin named Avik San in The Gray Man, based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name. When asked if there will be a spin-off of Avik San’s role, Dhanush said, “We did work on the back story of the character with the Russo brothers, and that is a story in itself.”
On the other hand, Russo Brothers said that they are keeping the options open, “We would love to do more work and tell more stories with our characters. We want to keep our options open, and thus do not want to talk much about the story.”
Dhanush was also asked about the reactions of his sons Yatra and Linga at the premiere and whether he felt like the coolest dad at the event, he went, “I am the coolest dad of all weekends.”
Subscriber Only Stories
About their reactions, the Tamil star said, “They (Yatra and Lingaa) loved the film. They were so chill and so cool. It was exciting for me, but I was very nervous thinking about the red carpet. While they were so cool playing games on their mobile phones, it meant the world to me that they were by my side. There is always a first for everything and it was my first Hollywood project, and it couldn’t have gotten bigger than this. Having them next to me meant everything.”
For Dhanush, The Gray Man marks the second big international film. He played the lead in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018), which opened to a decent response. Dhanush was last seen in the Tamil film Maaran, directed by Karthick Naren. Thiruchittrambalam, Naane Varuven, and Vaathi are some of his upcoming projects.
Meanwhile, The Gray Man will premiere on Netflix on July 22.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
This two-ingredient facial mask gives an ‘instant brightening effect’
We have to bat 50 overs: West Indies coach Phil Simmons ahead of India series
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 547 posts; check eligibility, last date, other guidelines
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoy Paris vacation, his reel gives a glimpse of daughter Vamika
Death of Kallakurichi girl: SC refuses to entertain father’s plea for doctor of his choice to conduct post-mortem
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes backs manager’s strict timekeeping
Neeraj Chopra event at World Athletics Championships 2022: When and where to watch live?
Army’s Southern Command launches Operation Varsha for flood relief in various states
Maharashtra Government removes stay on constructing Aarey car shed
When Shah Rukh Khan had explained why he’ll never do Hollywood films: ‘My English is not good so unless…’
Arjun Kapoor calls The Lady Killer an emotionally taxing film: ‘I took a break to get out of that space’
Simon McQuoid returning to direct Mortal Kombat sequel