scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Dhanush on attending The Gray Man premiere in the US with sons Yatra, Linga: ‘I am the coolest dad’

At The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai, the Russo brothers opened up about the possibility of a spin-off of Dhanush's role in The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 2:22:44 pm
Dhanush, Russo brothers, The Gray ManRusso brothers open up about Dhanush's spin-off role in The Gray Man. (Photo: Graymannetflix/Instagram)

Dhanush is the man of the moment as his Hollywood project, The Gray Man, directed by Russo Brothers and starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, premiered at a grand event in Mumbai. Dhanush and Russo Brothers answered many interesting questions about the film at the event including the possibility of a spin-off of the Tamil actor’s role in the film.

Dhanush plays the role of a formidable assassin named Avik San in The Gray Man, based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name. When asked if there will be a spin-off of Avik San’s role, Dhanush said, “We did work on the back story of the character with the Russo brothers, and that is a story in itself.”

Also read |When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by actor friend, Om Puri saved his life

On the other hand, Russo Brothers said that they are keeping the options open, “We would love to do more work and tell more stories with our characters. We want to keep our options open, and thus do not want to talk much about the story.”

Dhanush was also asked about the reactions of his sons Yatra and Linga at the premiere and whether he felt like the coolest dad at the event, he went, “I am the coolest dad of all weekends.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

About their reactions, the Tamil star said, “They (Yatra and Lingaa) loved the film. They were so chill and so cool. It was exciting for me, but I was very nervous thinking about the red carpet. While they were so cool playing games on their mobile phones, it meant the world to me that they were by my side. There is always a first for everything and it was my first Hollywood project, and it couldn’t have gotten bigger than this. Having them next to me meant everything.”

For Dhanush, The Gray Man marks the second big international film. He played the lead in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018), which opened to a decent response. Dhanush was last seen in the Tamil film Maaran, directed by Karthick Naren. Thiruchittrambalam, Naane Varuven, and Vaathi are some of his upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, The Gray Man will premiere on Netflix on July 22.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC
Explained

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and her upcoming films
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement