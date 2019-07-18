Hans Zimmer said no to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet for Dune

Christopher Nolan and Hans Zimmer have been a winning combination in six films together but the composer had to turn down the director’s latest Tenet as he did not want to miss the chance of working on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Nolan and Zimmer first collaborated on Batman Begins and continued their partnership on The Dark Knight, Inception to Dunkirk, for which the composer earned three Oscar nominations.

Zimmer has been a fan of the Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel since his teenage years, which made it difficult for him to let go of the opportunity.

Both Villeneuve and Nolan are currently filming their new movies and have 2020 release dates already set, making it impossible for Zimmer to work on both, reported IndieWire.

“‘Dune’ is one of my favourite books from my teenage years. I love Denis, obviously, and Joe Walker, his editor. We did ’12 Years A Slave’ together and ‘Widows’. We started working together in 1988 for the BBC together. It’s nice working with family,” Zimmer told The Playlist.

The composer has not seen David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation, which was panned by the critics.

Zimmer said he is “coming at this from a sort of fresh way, just from the book.”

Ludwig Goransson, who won the Best Original Score Oscar for Black Panther, is giving the music for Nolan’s Tenet.

“I have to do (Dune). Chris (Nolan) understands I have to do it. He’s going to be just fine. Ludwig and I are friends. Forget the friend part, he’s really good,” Zimmer said in the interview.

Dune is slated for release on November 20, 2020 while Nolan’s Tenet will arrive in theatres months earlier on July 17, 2020.