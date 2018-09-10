Halloween review roundup: Jamie Lee Curtis’ slasher film pleases critics

Halloween is set to release on October 19, 2018. Halloween is set to release on October 19, 2018.

Slasher film Halloween is a sequel to the iconic 1978 film of the same name. It ignores all the nine films that came in between and directly continues the story from the John Carpenter directorial. Jamie Lee Curtis, who made her Hollywood debut with the original film, returns after 40 years as Laurie Strode and so does Nick Castle as Michael Myers/ The Shape, the primary antagonist of the franchise. David Gordon Green directs Halloween.

Halloween was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018, and has received highly positive reviews. The film holds an 88% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Here is what the critics say.

Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt says, “The movie mostly works because it’s so fundamental, and funny too: Michael still never speaks; his mask and his slow, deadly, deliberate walk say everything they need to.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeForce says 2018’s Halloween would make John Carpenter happy. “Carpenter should be pleased, and so should genre buffs – for once, this is a pic their less geeky girl/boyfriends should enjoy,” he wrote.

According to Variety’s Peter Debruge, Halloween would make younger audiences happy too, who have no acquaintance with the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. “Green has pulled off what he set out to do, tying up the mythology that Carpenter and company established, while delivering plenty of fresh suspense — and grisly-creative kills — for younger audiences who are buying into the “Halloween” brand without any real investment in Michael and Laurie’s unfinished business,” he writes.

Here is what the official synopsis says, “Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

