Halloween’s latest trailer unmasks Michael Myers

Halloween has released its third trailer and this one unmasks Michael Myers who is unleashing havoc in the film. The slasher film is the direct sequel to 1978’s original film of the same name, and ignores all the nine films that came in between. The story is a continuation, and is set 30 years after the original Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprise their roles of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers/ The Shape respectively.

The latest trailer, called Heritage Trailer begins like a true crime documentary. A TV news anchors details the ‘Myers Murders’ case and how a certain Michael Myers killed his sister when he was only 6-years-old on Halloween in 1963. In 1978, after escaping Smith’s Grove Sanitarium, he killed a bunch of teenaged babysitters. Curtis’ Laurie Strode was the only survivor.

After the newscast, Laurie is seen talking to a couple of people, probably documenting her experiences with Myers. “This boogeyman is real. Now he’s back,” she tells them. We see a part of this unhinged killer’s real face (without the mask). Later, he is seen donning the mask and going on a murder spree, again. “Evil will be unmasked,” reads the text on the screen.

The synopsis reads, “Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

Halloween is set to release on October 19, 2018.

