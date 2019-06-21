Halloween 2 to go on floors in September, Jaime Lee Curtis expected to return

The sequel to last year’s reboot of the Halloween franchise is in the works, sources have told Collider. The film is expected to go on floors after Labor Day (September 2) and the expected release date is October 16, 2020, which Universal has reserved for an untitled Blumhouse film. Blumhouse Productions was one of the production companies behind the prequel.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who returned to the franchise as an older Laurie Strode, is set to reprise the role in the sequel. Halloween (2018) continued the story of Halloween (1978) and ignored all the sequels that came in between.

Does the possibility of a sequel mean Michael Myers or the Shape (Nick Castle, who played the character in the original as well, and stuntman James Jude Courtney), the masked psychopathic killer, is alive? The ending of the prequel did not show us his death, so it means he escaped and will continue the hunt for Strode, one victim who has kept on evading his grasp.

The reboot was a huge financial success for Universal Pictures. It earned 255.47 million dollars on a mere 10 million dollar budget.

It also pleased critics, earning 79 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The original had earned a 95 per cent score, though.

“Halloween largely wipes the slate clean after decades of disappointing sequels, ignoring increasingly elaborate mythology in favor of basic – yet still effective – ingredients,” the consensus reads.