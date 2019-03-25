Halle Berry wanted to be in John Wick 3 even before script was written: Director Chad Stahelski

John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum director Chad Stahelski has revealed that Hollywood star Halle Berry had expressed her desire to star in the film even before the team had finalised the script.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-winning director said he was approached by Berry’s team in 2017.

“It was a right before the holidays (in 2017). I got a call saying, ‘Halle Berry would like to meet with you.’ I was like, ‘That’s cool.’ I’d never met her before. She came to my offices in Manhattan Beach the next day, walked right in, sat down, goes, ‘I want a part in John Wick 3’.

“I’m like, well, ‘That’s very flattering, but we don’t have a script yet.’ She said, ‘I don’t care.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t even know if there’s a female (part).’ She’s goes, ‘I don’t care, I want to be in it, let’s party’,” Stahelski said.

The director called Berry five-months after their first meeting and was happy to know that the actor was still ready to star in the third installment of the action franchise led by Keanu Reeves.

“It was like, ‘Okay, let’s just call her back and see if she’s still interested. And she was like, ‘Of course I’m f****** interested. When do we start training?’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you come down and watch?’ She’s like, ‘I don’t want to watch, I wanna do it.’

“She came in, first day, jumped right in. (She) finished going, ‘Yeah, that was tough, what time do we start tomorrow?'”

In the film, Berry plays Sofia, an old acquaintance of Reeves’ titular assassin.