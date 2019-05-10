Toggle Menu
Halle Berry on initial days in movies as woman of colour: Was just the tokenhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/halle-berry-initial-days-as-woman-of-colour-5720905/

Halle Berry on initial days in movies as woman of colour: Was just the token

Halle Berry went on to become the first and the only woman of African-American descent to have won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster's Ball.

Halle Berry
Halle Berry will be seen next in the third installment of action franchise John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum as Sophia. (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood star Halle Berry has revealed she was just a “token” during her early days in the film industry as there were hardly any parts written for women of colour.

The 52-year-old actor, who started her career with ABC television series Living Dolls, went on to become the first and the only woman of African-American descent to have won the Academy Award for Best Actress (‘Monster’s Ball’).

Berry said that her journey from being a struggling woman of colour to one of the most popular Hollywood stars makes her believe that things are changing for better.

“I was just the token when I first started. I was on a lovely television show (‘Living Dolls’) where I would start the scenes, ‘Hello, everybody,’ and I would end them, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ That was my part. At the time, I was happy to be there.

Advertising

“At the time I thought, as odd as it sounds coming out of my mouth right now, I was kind of happy to be there because women of colour weren’t really working. To be sitting here now, realising that I was able to create this opportunity for myself, lets me know for sure it’s a new day,” Berry told Variety and iHeart’s new film podcast The Big Ticket.

The actor will be seen next in the third installment of action franchise John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum as Sophia, a mysterious woman from John Wick’s (Keanu Reeves) past who he asks for help when a bounty is placed on his head.

Berry will also be doing some more action in the upcoming drama Bruised. The film, which marks her directorial debut, will feature her as a MMA fighter.

“I read the script, and I loved it. It was written at the time for a 22-year-old white woman which, obviously, can’t be me. But I was able to convince producers why it should be me and why it would be more relevant in the times in which we’re living if it were me. I talked about all the elements of the filmmaking, what I saw in my head, and they bought it. They thought, Wow. Makes sense,” she said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 I Don’t Care by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran is an ode to love
2 Roger Donaldson to helm film on Jack The Ripper
3 Ana Lily Amirpour to direct Cliffhanger reboot