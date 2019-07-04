Halle Bailey to play Ariel in Little Mermaid live-action adaptation

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Little Mermaid will have Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel. The 19-year old is known for her music with sister Chloe. The R&B duo perform together as Chloe x Halle.

The live-action version of Little Mermaid is being directed by Rob Marshall. The director said, “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina have already been cast in Little Mermaid. Mellisa McCarthy is in talks with the makers for the role of Ursula.

This film marks Halle Bailey’s silver screen debut. She shared her excitement on Twitter as she wrote, “dream come true…”

The live-action version of Little Mermaid is based on the animated classic that released in 1989. Reports suggest that the new version will retain some original songs as well. The film is expected to start production in 2020.

Meanwhile, Disney is looking forward to the release of another live-action film, The Lion King. In 2019, Disney has already witnessed the release of two live-action adaptations, Dumbo and Aladdin.