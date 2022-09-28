scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow sets internet afire as she poses nude to celebrate 50th birthday: ’50 and thriving’

Besides her more serious work, Gwyneth Paltrow is also known to fans globally for playing Pepper Potts in the MCU since its inception till Avengers: Endgame (2019).

gwyneth paltrowGwyneth Paltrow turns 50 in style. (Photo: Gwyneth/Instagram)

Hollywood star and Iron Man actor Gwyneth Paltrow has turned 50. Gwyneth celebrated the special occasion by sharing a nude photo of herself on Instagram, where she is seen posing in gold body paint. Her caption simply read, “50” along with two star emoticons.

As soon as she posted the image, a ton of colleagues and admirers flocked to social media to shower love on her. Reese Witherspoon commented, “Oh, yes to this!” Michelle Pfeiffer dropped a heart emoji, Ali Wentworth wrote, “Yes, that is what I looked like when I turned 50. Happy birthday you stunning human.” Noami Watts mentioned in a comment, “Yes mama, happy birthday queen.” Even social media app Instagram dropped a wish and wrote, “50 and thriving.”

Posted 16 hours ago, the photo has already been liked almost 550K times at the time of writing this article. A day ago, the actor had shared her feelings about turning 50 in a blog.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

“On September 27, I’ll turn 50. As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of time passed. I am as connected to this feeling of longing, of promise—promise of the fall, of something ebbing—as I was 30 years ago. I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter,” read a section of her long post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...Premium
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...
Also Read |Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow said kissing Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr was the worst: ‘Like kissing my brother’

Paltrow is a well-known and celebrated actor in the industry. She has received an Emmy, Golden Globe and an Oscar for her work in movies. Besides her more serious work, Paltrow is also known to fans globally for playing Pepper Potts in the MCU since its inception till Avengers: Endgame (2019). She was last seen in the Netflix series The Politician (2020).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 11:31:17 am
Next Story

Understanding the link between water consumption and cognitive abilities

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

ranbir alia
As Ranbir Kapoor turns 40, what he said about ‘firecracker’ Alia Bhatt
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement