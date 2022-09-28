Gwyneth Paltrow sets internet afire as she poses nude to celebrate 50th birthday: ’50 and thriving’

Hollywood star and Iron Man actor Gwyneth Paltrow has turned 50. Gwyneth celebrated the special occasion by sharing a nude photo of herself on Instagram, where she is seen posing in gold body paint. Her caption simply read, “50” along with two star emoticons.

As soon as she posted the image, a ton of colleagues and admirers flocked to social media to shower love on her. Reese Witherspoon commented, “Oh, yes to this!” Michelle Pfeiffer dropped a heart emoji, Ali Wentworth wrote, “Yes, that is what I looked like when I turned 50. Happy birthday you stunning human.” Noami Watts mentioned in a comment, “Yes mama, happy birthday queen.” Even social media app Instagram dropped a wish and wrote, “50 and thriving.”

Posted 16 hours ago, the photo has already been liked almost 550K times at the time of writing this article. A day ago, the actor had shared her feelings about turning 50 in a blog.

“On September 27, I’ll turn 50. As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of time passed. I am as connected to this feeling of longing, of promise—promise of the fall, of something ebbing—as I was 30 years ago. I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter,” read a section of her long post.

Paltrow is a well-known and celebrated actor in the industry. She has received an Emmy, Golden Globe and an Oscar for her work in movies. Besides her more serious work, Paltrow is also known to fans globally for playing Pepper Potts in the MCU since its inception till Avengers: Endgame (2019). She was last seen in the Netflix series The Politician (2020).