Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Latest news

Guy Ritchie to helm Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare for Paramount

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
February 23, 2021 4:19:50 pm
British filmmaker Guy Ritchie will be tackling the upcoming World War II movie Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare for Paramount. The movie is an adaptation of Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops by Damien Lewis, reported Deadline.

The book tells the true story of the top secret ‘butcher-and-bolt’ black ops units that former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill tasked with stopping the unstoppable German war machine.

Paramount bought the rights to the book in 2015 and writers such as Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson develop drafts.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce the project through Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Ivan Atkinson will serve as the executive producer.

Ritchie’s directorial credits include movies such as “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” Snatch, RocknRolla and two Sherlock Holmes movies, starring Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law.

He most recently directed The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam and currently reuniting with Jason Statham for his next.

