Guy Pearce calls his L.A. Confidential co-star Kevin Spacey a ‘handsy guy’

Guy Pearce, known for his roles in Iron Man 3 and Memento, revealed on Andrew Denton’s chat show that he had a “difficult time” working with Kevin Spacey on the sets of L.A. Confidential. The Australian actor, after being questioned about his time while working with Spacey replied, “Yeah… Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor, incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy. Thankfully I was 29 and not 14.”

Two-time Oscar winner Spacey has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour by numerous men after American actor Anthony Rapp alleged last year that Spacey had climbed on top of him on a bed when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

After Rapp’s allegation, London’s Old Vic theatre, where Spacey was an artistic director for 11 years until 2015, launched an investigation into its former leader. The theatre said in November that it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey, and had encouraged 14 of the complainants to go to the police.

Spacey apologized to Rapp in October for “deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour” and later released a statement saying he was seeking unspecified treatment. He has not commented on the other allegations.

Currently, the British police are also investigating six claims of sexual assault or assault by the Academy Award-winning actor, which is three more than disclosed earlier this year by London’s Metropolitan Police force.

Police in Britain doesn’t name suspects until they are charged. Asked about Spacey, the force did not identify him by name but said Wednesday that detectives had received a total of five allegations of sexual assault and one of assault against a man. Five of these alleged offences took place in London between 1996 and 2008, and the sixth in the western English city of Gloucester in 2013.

In the wake of the allegations, he was fired from the political drama House of Cards and erased from Ridley Scott feature All the Money in the World. The film Billionaire Boys Club, a financial drama Spacey shot in 2015, is due for release this summer.

(With inputs from AP)

