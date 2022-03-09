scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Danny Deferrari, Guy Burnet join Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

March 9, 2022 7:00:11 am
Danny Deferrari plays physicist Enrico Fermi, creator of the world's first nuclear reactor, in Oppenheimer.

Actors Guy Burnet and Danny Deferrari have boarded the cast of filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s next directorial venture Oppenheimer. The film, led by Cillian Murphy also features Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan and Jack Quaid.

According to Deadline, the film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Murphy will play the role of theoretical physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the atomic bomb. The film is a paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

Nolan has penned the script and is also producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Deferrari is cast as Italian physicist Enrico Fermi, creator of the world’s first nuclear reactor. Details of Burnet’s character are currently under wraps. The film is slated to debut in theatres on July 21, 2023.

