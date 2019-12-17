Gully Boy fails to make shortlist for Oscars’ best international film

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy starred Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt among others. Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy starred Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt among others.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the best international feature shortlist on Tuesday. While films from Estonia, Senegal, Spain and South Korea among more made the cut, India’s official entry Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, failed to make it to the list of the ten selected international films.

The best international feature shortlist includes Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical Pain and Glory and Atlantics, Senegal’s entry from history-making director Mati Diop.

In May, Diop became the first black woman to compete for the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. That honor went to Parasite, while Atlantics won the festival’s Grand Prix honor. If Parasite or Atlantics receive nominations, they would mark the first for South Korea and Senegal, respectively.

It is the first year the Oscar formerly will be awarded under a new name: best international feature film. The category was previously known as the best foreign language film.

The 10 short-listed films are: the Czech Republic’s The Painted Bird; Estonia’s Truth and Justice; France’s Les Misérables; Hungary’s Those Who Remained; North Macedonia’s Honeyland; Poland’s Corpus Christi; Russia’s Beanpole; Senegal’s Atlantics; South Korea’s Parasite and Spain’s Pain and Glory.

The shortlist was culled from 91 eligible films.

The film academy announced nine shortlists on Tuesday in categories including best documentary feature, visual effects and original song.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will be released on Friday, appears on two shortlists for best original score and visual effects. Also, on the visual effects shortlist are the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming musical Cats.

No song from Cats made the original song shortlist, but two songs from The Lion King did: Elton John’s “Never Too Late” and “Spirit” by Beyoncé.

Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced on January 13. The Oscars will be held on February 9 in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from AP)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App