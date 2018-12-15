Guillermo del Toro’s next film to release in August 2019

Guillermo del Toro’s next production Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is set to release in the US on August 9, 2019.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has also co-written the film’s script from which Andre Ovredal directed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, based on Alvin Schwartz’s internationally best-selling book series, follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.

The cast includes Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn.

Daniel Hageman and Kevin Hageman, whose writing credits include The Lego Movie and Hotel Transylvania, have adapted the script along with del Toro.

The project has been co-financed by CBS Films and Entertainment One.

Sean Daniel, Elizabeth Grave, Jason F Brown and J Miles Dale have also produced the feature.