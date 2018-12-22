Guillermo del Toro on directing Pinocchio for Netflix: It won’t be family friendly

Oscar-winning Mexican director Guillermo del Toro is the latest Hollywood filmmaker to join the swelling ranks of directors making content for streaming giant Netflix instead of traditional film studios.

Advertising

On choosing the streamer for his film, del Toro said he will make a film with whichever person agrees to finance for him. While speaking to Collider, the Pan’s Labyrinth director said, “I’ve been trying to make Pinocchio for ten years and I’ve gone through every studio in Hollywood and they all said no. So whoever says yes I make it I with that person and I think it’s the same with the Coen Brothers with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and it’s true for Alfonso in the case of Roma.””

del Toro’s last film The Shape of Water was a fantasy romance that scored a staggering 13 nominations at the Oscars last year and clinched 4 awards — Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Director, and Best Picture.

Guillermo is making a film on Pinocchio, but since it is him and not Disney, we can safely expect the movie to be different from the family-friendly movie the House of Mouse made on the same character.

Advertising

Pinocchio is a character in children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Italian writer Carlo Collodi. It is a wooden puppet that magically gets life, but is dissatisfied with his condition and dreams of becoming a real boy.

del Toro also stressed that his take on the character will not be family friendly, “If I said I want to do Pinocchio for 85 million dollars the answer is no because it’s Pinocchio set at during the time of Mussolini, a fascist dictator. So it’s not a film for all the family to enjoy.”