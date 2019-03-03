Toggle Menu
Guillermo del Toro, JJ Abrams team up for action film Zanbatohttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/guillermo-del-toro-jj-abrams-zanbato-5609054/

Guillermo del Toro, JJ Abrams team up for action film Zanbato

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is all set to direct the action movie Zanbato, which will be produced by JJ Abrams.

oscar winning director guillermo del toro zanbato
Guillermo del Toro will direct the action movie Zanbato. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is all set to direct the action movie Zanbato, which will be produced by JJ Abrams.

Del Toro confirmed the news on Friday on Twitter, revealing that the project has been secretly in the works for the past six years.

“This has been in development for the last 6 years or so! Thanks to JJ maximum security system, it had not leaked,” the director said, who will also pen the script.

“We are still developing steadily. Stay tuned here for news on which project SHOOTS next,” the Oscar-winning filmmaker added.

According to Variety, Zanbato centers on a young girl with lethal fighting skills. The logline is under wraps.

Del Toro also gave an update on Netflix’s Pinnochio saying it is “already in active preproduction in Portland”.

It will be his first animated feature film directing debut in a stop-motion musical version of the classic children’s tale about a puppet who wants to be a real live boy. The movie is set in Italy during the 1930s, when fascism was on the rise.

Advertising

Del Toro is also attached to write and produce Pinnochio.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Captain Marvel: Five questions we hope the film answers
2 The Sholay Girl trailer: Bidita Bag stars as India's first stuntwoman Reshma Pathan
3 Have you seen these photos of Bhumi Pednekar, Mira Rajput and Sunny Leone?