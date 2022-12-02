Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer: Marvel closes out epic trilogy with humour, heart, and heartbreak

Marvel has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 at the ongoing Brazil Comic Con. The film will conclude director James Gunn’s trilogy, which began nearly a decade ago in 2014, and has resulted in two critically acclaimed blockbusters (and a well-reviewed television spinoff).

The trailer opens with Peter Quill acknowledging that a lot of time has passed since we last saw the gang, and teases the series’ trademark irreverent humour and heart. The emotional bedrock of this film appears to be the character of Rocket Raccoon, whose origin is briefly glimpsed. A couple of moments in the trailer suggest that Rocket might make the ultimate sacrifice in the movie. Additionally, the trailer also introduces two new villains: Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary.

The Guardians have also been featured in the third and fourth Avengers films, and more recently, in Thor: Love and Thunder. The third film has had a rather rough road to release. Gunn was fired from the project when controversial old tweets of his resurfaced, but was reinstated after fan pressure and an open letter shared by the film’s cast, asking for Gunn’s return.

But in the meantime, the filmmaker went and made The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff The Peacemaker for rivals DC. He has since been appointed as the co-CEO of DC Studios, where he will take on a Kevin Feige-style role and shepherd the franchise alongside his producing partner Peter Safran.

Marvel’s Phase 4 has divided audiences, and the franchise’s future rests on how well the already-announced entries in Phase 5 are received. The next phase of the MCU will conclude with a two-part Avengers event. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will be released in cinemas on May 5.