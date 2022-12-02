scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer: Marvel closes out epic trilogy with humour, heart, and heartbreak

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Karen Gillan.

A still from the Guadians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer.

Marvel has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 at the ongoing Brazil Comic Con. The film will conclude director James Gunn’s trilogy, which began nearly a decade ago in 2014, and has resulted in two critically acclaimed blockbusters (and a well-reviewed television spinoff).

The trailer opens with Peter Quill acknowledging that a lot of time has passed since we last saw the gang, and teases the series’ trademark irreverent humour and heart. The emotional bedrock of this film appears to be the character of Rocket Raccoon, whose origin is briefly glimpsed. A couple of moments in the trailer suggest that Rocket might make the ultimate sacrifice in the movie. Additionally, the trailer also introduces two new villains: Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary.

Also read |The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special review: James Gunn’s joyful film is just what the out-of-control MCU needed

The Guardians have also been featured in the third and fourth Avengers films, and more recently, in Thor: Love and Thunder. The third film has had a rather rough road to release. Gunn was fired from the project when controversial old tweets of his resurfaced, but was reinstated after fan pressure and an open letter shared by the film’s cast, asking for Gunn’s return.

But in the meantime, the filmmaker went and made The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff The Peacemaker for rivals DC. He has since been appointed as the co-CEO of DC Studios, where he will take on a Kevin Feige-style role and shepherd the franchise alongside his producing partner Peter Safran.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...

Marvel’s Phase 4 has divided audiences, and the franchise’s future rests on how well the already-announced entries in Phase 5 are received. The next phase of the MCU will conclude with a two-part Avengers event. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will be released in cinemas on May 5.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 10:24:06 am
Next Story

A comprehensive guide to preparing for IELTS: Preparation strategy, schedule, and resources

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s fun-filled engagement album
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close