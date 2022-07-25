Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer hasn’t been released online for this reason

Marvel fans are keen, intelligent fans who like to zoom in on visuals of a teaser or a trailer and do their breakdowns based on a set of assumptions.

Keeping them in mind, filmmaker James Gunn recently shared that first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is not online yet because he wants to do full justice to the VFX of the movie, which is not yet complete for repetitive viewings.

However, over the past weekend a trailer for the same was released in Hall H of the San Diego Comic Con Festival. And many fans complained about its lack of availability for the larger public.

Explaining his decision on Twitter, James Gunn said, “I wish you could have [seen it] too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser, some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views and close inspection – remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!”

So far, we know that the new installment of Guardians of the Galaxy will also feature Oscar nominee Maria Balakova of Borat 2 fame, who will be seen playing the role of Cosmo the Space Dog. Gunn had also shared that Vol 3 will be the last movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.