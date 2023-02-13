scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer: Star Lord and Gamora’s romance sees hope of resurrection as the team gets together for the last ride

In the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, new villains and backstories are introduced and there's a chance that Peter Quill's love story with Gamora might be revived.

The Guardians are back for one last ride. In the new trailer for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the squad is back again with a few differences—as Zoe Saldana’s Gamora is still not the same Gamora who fell in love with Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, much to his chagrin. The video begins with Star Lord recounting his love story, and how she is just not the same anymore. For the unversed, Gamora was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. However, she returned, but from a different timeline and isn’t the same Gamora who had befriended the Guardians.

Apart from the possibility of a  resurrected romance amid much sparring, Guardians Vol. 3 sees a new enemy in the form of High Evolutionary, more threats and also Rocket’s backstory, much to the joy of fans. According to the comics, the High Evolutionary is obsessed with moulding the ‘perfect’ creature, which leads him to abduct, mutate creatures from different parts of the galaxy.  The villain appears to be connected to Rocket and so, we will be transported in time and see Rocket as a baby raccoon. We will also see Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock. Other characters include Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo the space dog, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, and Nico Santos.

The film will be the second feature in Marvel’s Phase 5, after Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. The first Guardians film released in 2014, and the second film in 2017. The Guardians featured in Avengers: Infinity War, as they teamed up with the rest of the superheroes to fight Thanos from gaining all infinity stones and to stop him from snapping away half the universe. However, they were all unsuccessful and the Guardians, except for Rocket, were snapped away. Nevertheless, after the ‘time heist’ of Avengers Endgame, they were all brought back, including Gamora, from a different timeline.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 10:28 IST
