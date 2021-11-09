scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 begins filming, Chris Pratt says the movie will be ‘worth the wait’

James Gunn has so far made two films in the series, starting with ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' in 2014 and its 2017 sequel ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2''.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
November 9, 2021 7:08:02 pm
James GunnJames Gunn shared a photo of the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 cast. (Photo: Instagram/ James Gunn)

Filming has started on the much-anticipated third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy series, filmmaker James Gunn has announced. Gunn is writing and directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which has a release date of May 3, 2023.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff are all returning for the threequel.

James Gunn, who recently helmed The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros, shared the news in a post on Monday, along with a photo with the cast. “It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3,” he wrote.

Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill aka Star Lord in the franchise, also posted about starting work on the new movie. “Day one in the can. Honestly could not have started off better. Hit the ground running with a delicate, emotional, funny, wild, complicated scene and everyone absolutely killed. So grateful to be puppeteered by my friend and brother the mad genius @jamesgunn Oh My God I promise you… this movie will be worth the wait. #gotgvol3,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

James Gunn has so far made two films in the series, starting with Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 and its 2017 sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, a character that was first teased in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Marvel Studios is producing the film.

