Guardians of the Galaxy 2 watch party: Biggest revelations made by James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn organised a watch party for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 on his Twitter handle. He made some interesting revelations while watching the movie with fans.

Here are some of the revelations:

Kurt Russell kept calling Chris Pratt Star Wars instead of Star Lord

James Gunn revealed that Kurt Russell, who played the role of primary antagonist Ego in the movie, kept calling Chris Pratt Star Wars instead of the actual name of Pratt’s character — Star Lord or Peter Quill. Gunn tweeted, “Kurt Russell kept calling @prattprattpratt “Star Wars” instead of Star Lord in this scene. He couldn’t get it out of his head! Rolling on the floor laughing#QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2”.

It overwhelmed Gunn to work with Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone

It was overwhelming for Gunn to work with his childhood heroes Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone. While the former played Ego, the latter appeared in a cameo as a Ravager.

Ego was both a character and a theme in the film

James Gunn said that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 had both Ego with a capital E and ego, with a small e. While Ego was the bad guy, the protagonists also dealt with their own egos.

Gunn wanted to tell the story of sisters through Nebula and Gamora

Saying that it is not common to see the tale of two sisters in big adventure films, Gunn said that is exactly what he wanted to do in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Chris Sullivan (Toby of This is Us) had a cameo as Taserface

Remember Taserface? The character, who was laughed at by Rocket and could not take it, was played by Chris Sullivan, also known for playing Toby in This is Us.

The forest on Berhert was built upon a sound stage in Atlanta

Remember the dense forest on Berhert when the Guardians arrived there. It was built on a sound stage in Atlanta, a city that is popular with big-budget Hollywood productions.

Ego telling about his history was hardest due to exposition

James Gunn says the hardest scene to do in the film was Ego explaining his history to the Guardians, chiefly because there was a lot of exposition.

Gunn was involved when Gamora’s fate was decided

James Gunn was included in the discussions about the fate of Zoe Saldana’s Gamora. Ultimately the Russos, who helmed the last two Avengers films, decided Gamora would be sacrificed by Thanos to obtain the Soul Stone.

