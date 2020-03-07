Greyhound trailer: Tom Hanks fights Nazi U-Boats in this war film

Greyhound releases on June 12. Greyhound releases on June 12.

The trailer for Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, is out. The historical film is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by CS Forester and is about a US Navy Commander (Hanks) on his first war mission during World War II’s Battle of the Atlantic, the longest military campaign of the war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.

Hanks has also penned the screenplay. The trailer is full of VFX shots interspersed with brief moments of characters talking to each other so it is hard to make out at all how the movie is going to be but at least it looks great as a war movie. This being a Tom Hanks starrer, we would have liked to see more conversation to know what is the story but we’ll have to wait until the film releases.

The trailer is mostly about the Nazi U-boats rising from the water to rain fire on the US ships with Hanks’ character grimly looking on, clearly helpless to do anything.



The synopsis says Hanks’ character, Ernest Krause, is given the command of a destroyer in World War II. He and his ship are relentlessly pursued by the U-boats. Krause apparently has personal demons and he also struggles to overcome his self-doubts.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Karl Glusman, Tom Brittney, and Elisabeth Shue also star in this Aaron Schneider directorial. Schneider is best known for 2003 short film Two Soldiers, which was based on a short story by William Faulkner. Schneider won an Oscar for that project.

Greyhound releases on June 12.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd