Greyhound to begin streaming on Apple TV+ from July 10

Tom Hanks’ naval war drama Greyhound has made its way to the streaming platform Apple TV+. The film will start streaming on July 10.

The Sony Pictures production was earlier intended to be released in theaters, but looks like the ongoing pandemic has forced the makers to release the film on a streaming platform. The theatrical release date had already been pushed twice.

Set during World War II, Greyhound is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C S Forester, and the screenplay has been written by Tom Hanks. Directed by Aaron Schneider, the movie also features Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue.

Apple TV+ had earlier hosted the Anthony Mackie and Samuel L Jackson film The Banker. There was speculation that Apple TV+ might become home to Martin Scorsese’s next starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, but there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Apple TV+’s shows already boast of big names like Oprah Winfrey, Steven Speilberg, Chris Evans, Jennifer Aniston among others, and looks like they have added another powerhouse, Tom Hanks, to their content library.

