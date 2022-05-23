The Gray Man posters: Dhanush is the ‘Lethal Force’ in this highly-anticipated Russo Brothers movie. See photos

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday released character posters for its highly-anticipated upcoming actioner The Gray Man. The Russo Brothers movie stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page in the lead roles.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase that ensues between the characters of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Ana plays a CIA agent in the movie, meanwhile, Dhanush’s role in the film is still unclear. The text on his character poster reads -‘Lethal Force’.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

Dhanush is the second big name from India to feature in a Russo Brothers project. Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for their Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden in the lead role.

Helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man will release on July 22 on Netflix.