‘Gravity’ almost starred Angelina Jolie and Robert Downey Jr

Filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron has revealed that he had initially approached Angelina Jolie and

Robert Downey Jr as leading actors for his space drama ‘Gravity’.

The 52-year-old filmmaker, whose film has been nominated in 10 categories at the Oscars, said both the actors had some problem with the film at its initial stage, reported the Huffington Post.

“Jolie dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts with her directorial debut ‘In The Land of Blood and Honey’, while Downey Jr exited because the film’s technology didn’t leave him room to improvise,” Cuaron said.

Production on ‘Gravity’ had not started by the time Jolie and Downey Jr changed their minds, leaving Cuaron time to send offers to George Clooney and Sandra Bullock.

“It became very clear that, as we started to nail the technology, or narrow the technology, that was going to be a big obstacle for (Downey Jr ‘s) performance,”

“I think Robert is fantastic if you give him the freedom to completely breathe and improvise and change stuff. (But) we tried one of these technologies and it was not compatible. And, after that, we (had a) week that we pretended as if nothing was happening and then we talked and said, ‘This is not going to work. This is tough.'”

