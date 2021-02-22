Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk breaks up after 28 years

Grammy-winning French duo Daft Punk on Monday announced it’s breaking up after 28 years. The electronic performers shared the news Monday in a dramatic, eight-minute video called “Epilogue”.

A publicist for the group, comprising Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, confirmed the break up, reported the Variety. “Epilogue” begins with the duo, who have concealed their identities behind big helmets, walking around a desert with the similar headgears and leather jackets with Daft Punk printed on them.

A few minutes into the video, their pace of walking begins to differ. As one walks ahead, the other is left behind. Moments later, the member, who has gone quite far, turns back to find the other performer standing still looking at him. The latter bows down his head, his body language displaying resignation, as his partner walks up to him.

As their eyes meet, one of them removes his jacket and shows an energy pack on his back. The other member hesitatingly opens the pack and switches on a button. The one without the jacket starts moving away and within seconds explodes. The remaining artiste then walks away slowly as the group’s song “Touch” plays in the background.

Daft Punk was formed in 1993 but its debut album, “Homework”, released only in 1997. In between, the group dropped two singles- “Da Funk” and “Alive”- both of which became big hits.

In a celebrated career spanning almost three decades, Daft Punk has given several memorable tracks like “One More Time”, “Digital Love”, “Get Lucky” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”, which earned the duo a Grammy in 2009.

Daft Punk’s rest of the five Grammy Awards came for its albums “Humans After All” (2006), “Alive 2007” in 2009 and “Random Access Memories” (2014) and the 2014 track “Get Lucky”.

For a generation that got introduced to Daft Punk in the last few years would swear by “Starboy”, its 2016 collaboration with R&b singer The Weeknd. In fact, another work of the trio, “I Feel It Coming”, became a huge hit upon its release days after “Starboy”.