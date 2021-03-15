Grammy Awards 2021: Fans dub BTS performance ‘dynamite’, slam award show as K-pop band loses

Grammys 2021 saw BTS performing on stage without any other artiste for the first time. (Photo: CBS/Recording Academy via AP)

Among the many firsts that Grammy Awards 2021 will be remembered for is the powerful performance by the South Korean boy band BTS. Notwithstanding their defeat to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga in the best pop duo/group performance category, BTS walked away as one of the highlights of the musical ceremony, hailed as the biggest in the world.

The excitement around BTS’ performance had been brewing for months now, with non-stop speculation by BTS Armys about the group’s choice of songs, choreography, outfits. Naturally, BTS trended the minute the seven-member group’s performance was played. While their act was pre-recorded in South Korea, 63rd Grammy Awards marks the first time BTS performed solo.

If one remembers, last year Grammys was the first time that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook took to stage but they were joined by four other artistes to sing “Old Town Road”.

BTS began its act with “Dynamite”, which is one of the group’s most popular tracks of all time. “Dynamite” was the perfect start as it earned BTS its first ever nomination at the 63rd Grammy Awards and also made it the first Korean pop act to receive a nod from the Grammys. BTS, however, lost out to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga for “Rain on Me”.

The Grammys performance saw the boys dressed in white, orange and black suits. “Dynamite” was followed by “Savage Love” and “Life Goes on”, which is a part of BTS’ latest album “BE” that the group released in November 2020.

As expected fans couldn’t stop praising their favourite. “That was an amazing performance. You did a great job. We are so proud of you guys. Love you from the bottom of my heart,” wrote one fan. While another heaped praise at Jungkook, tweeting, “Jeon Jungkook, those vocals, that smile, those smooth moves.”

BTS dosen’t need a Grammy to prove they’re successful artists. They continue to smash records and chart all over the world and that won’t change. Army will continue to work hard at supporting BTS because they work hard for us.#BTSOurGreatestPrize pic.twitter.com/ThfOY4JFfe — H⁷ (@BrokeForBands) March 15, 2021

The BTS performance did act as a consolation for its Armys, given the unfavourable result at the awards. The BTS Twitter was filled with hurt and angry reactions by fans, who felt letdown by the Grammys. “BTS dosen’t need a Grammy to prove they’re successful artists. They continue to smash records and chart all over the world and that won’t change. Army will continue to work hard at supporting BTS because they work hard for us. #BTSOurGreatestPrize,” wrote one follower.

You have already made everyone proud 💜 the PERFORMANCE was 🔥 .. you guys deserves way more than grammy .. we’ll be forever right by your side .. WE LOVE YOU BANGTAN #BTSOurGreatestPrize#BTSARMY#LightItUpBTSpic.twitter.com/D9UYz5St0s — jungkook 💜 (@Jungkookaa7) March 15, 2021

While another fan also tweeted that the BTS was far bigger and greater than Grammys. “You have already made everyone proud. You guys deserves way more than grammy .. we’ll be forever right by your side .. WE LOVE YOU BANGTAN #BTSOurGreatestPrize #BTSARMY #LightItUpBTS,” the fan wrote.