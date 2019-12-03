Gotham Awards 2019: Marriage Story wins big

The 2019 iteration of the Gotham Independent Film Awards or simply Gotham Awards was held on Monday at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street.
Gotham Awards kicks off the awards season that will culminate with the Oscars next year.
Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in lead roles, was the big winner, clinching four awards, including Best Feature. Driver also won in the Best Actor category.
Here are all the winners of Gotham Awards 2019:
Best Feature
The Farewell
Hustlers
Marriage Story – WINNER
Uncut Gems
Waves
Best Documentary
Apollo 11
The Edge of Democracy
Midnight Traveler
American Factory – WINNER
One Child Nation
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for The Mustang (Focus Features)
Best Screenplay
The Farewell, Lulu Wang (A24)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach (Netflix) – WINNER
Midsommar, Ari Aster (A24)
Best Actor
Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse (A24)
Adam Driver in Marriage Story (Netflix) – WINNER
Aldis Hodge in Clemency (NEON)
André Holland in High Flying Bird (Netflix)
Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems (A24)
Best Actress
Elisabeth Moss in Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky)
Mary Kay Place in Diane (IFC Films)
Florence Pugh in Midsommar (A24)
Awkwafina in The Farewell (A24) – WINNER
Alfre Woodard in Clemency (NEON)
Breakthrough Actor
Julia Fox in Uncut Gems (A24)
Aisling Franciosi in The Nightingale (IFC Films)
Chris Galust in Give Me Liberty (Music Box Films)
Noah Jupe in Honey Boy (Amazon Studios)
Taylor Russell in Waves (A24) – WINNER
Jonathan Majors in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)
Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)
Chernobyl
David Makes Man
My Brilliant Friend
When They See Us – WINNER
Unbelievable
Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)
Ramy
Russian Doll
PEN15 – WINNER
Tuca & Bertie
Undone
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App