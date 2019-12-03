Gotham Awards 2019: Marriage Story wins big

Marriage Story took home four trophies at the Gotham Awards 2019. Marriage Story took home four trophies at the Gotham Awards 2019.

The 2019 iteration of the Gotham Independent Film Awards or simply Gotham Awards was held on Monday at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street.

Gotham Awards kicks off the awards season that will culminate with the Oscars next year.

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in lead roles, was the big winner, clinching four awards, including Best Feature. Driver also won in the Best Actor category.

Here are all the winners of Gotham Awards 2019:

Best Feature

The Farewell

Hustlers

Marriage Story – WINNER

Uncut Gems

Waves

Best Documentary

Apollo 11

The Edge of Democracy

Midnight Traveler

American Factory – WINNER

One Child Nation

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for The Mustang (Focus Features)

Best Screenplay

The Farewell, Lulu Wang (A24)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach (Netflix) – WINNER

Midsommar, Ari Aster (A24)

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse (A24)

Adam Driver in Marriage Story (Netflix) – WINNER

Aldis Hodge in Clemency (NEON)

André Holland in High Flying Bird (Netflix)

Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems (A24)

Best Actress

Elisabeth Moss in Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky)

Mary Kay Place in Diane (IFC Films)

Florence Pugh in Midsommar (A24)

Awkwafina in The Farewell (A24) – WINNER

Alfre Woodard in Clemency (NEON)

Breakthrough Actor

Julia Fox in Uncut Gems (A24)

Aisling Franciosi in The Nightingale (IFC Films)

Chris Galust in Give Me Liberty (Music Box Films)

Noah Jupe in Honey Boy (Amazon Studios)

Taylor Russell in Waves (A24) – WINNER

Jonathan Majors in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Chernobyl

David Makes Man

My Brilliant Friend

When They See Us – WINNER

Unbelievable

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Ramy

Russian Doll

PEN15 – WINNER

Tuca & Bertie

Undone

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd