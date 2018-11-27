Gotham Awards 2018: Indie studio A24 scores big

Gotham Awards 2018 were dominated by A24, an indie studio that has produced Oscar-winning films like Moonlight, Variety reported. The studio took home five awards. The award show, held at Cipriani Wall Street, kicks off the awards season that will culminate with the Oscars next year.

A24’s First Reformed got two awards — best actor for Ethan Hawke and best screenplay for Paul Schrader. Another A24 production, Eighth Grade also got two awards — Elsie Fisher for a breakthrough actor and Bo Burnham for breakthrough director award. Toni Collette won the best actress award for Hereditary.

While on the podium, Ethan Hawke said, “We are living in a time void of political and spiritual leadership and in that kind of time period, a heavy burden falls to the arts…because the people in this room and elsewhere can go where we can transcend minds and open hearts that are normally closed.

He added, ‘”As members of the artistic community, we are the great generators of empathy and compassion and we have to do our work. We live in a time when racial equality is being criminally disregarded, and it’s a really problem and it’s unacceptable. My mom always said to be, you don’t have to protect that truth — you have to live in the truth and it will protect you.”

Here is the full list of awardees.

Best Feature: The Rider (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke in First Reformed

Best Actress: Toni Collette in Hereditary

Breakthrough Actor: Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award: Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade

Breakthrough Series – Long Form: Killing Eve (BBC America)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form: 195 Lewis

Best Screenplay: Paul Schrader for First Reformed

Best Documentary: Hale County This Morning, This Evening