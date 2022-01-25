GoT star Peter Dinklage slams Disney’s Snow White and Seven Dwarfs remake: ‘Have I done nothing to advance the cause?’

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is upset with Disney as it has planned to reboot its fantasy tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The acclaimed actor recently lashed out at the mega studio for rehashing a problematic story which depicts dwarfs in a negative light. The treatment of the story by Disney is yet unknown.

In an interview with podcast host Marc Maron, the Cyrano actor said, “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. You’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.” Disney had recently announced that West Side Story’s breakout actor Rachel Zegler would be playing Snow White, while Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been roped in for the part of the Evil Queen.

Stating that maybe his attempt to speak for his community has not been ‘loud’ enough, the actor added, “You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f**king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f**k are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

However, Peter Dinklage is not completely against the story itself if it promises to address the problematic parts and do something about them — “Let’s do it. All in,” the GoT star concluded.