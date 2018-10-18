Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween to release on October 26 in India

Goosebumps 2 is based on ‘The Goosebumps Books’ written by R.L. Stine.

Jack Black’s Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween will release in India on October 26. Sony Pictures India is bringing the film to the country. The sequel to R.L. Stine’s 2015 hit will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, said a statement to IANS.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween follows the Quinn family – high school senior Sarah (Madison Iseman), her middle school brother Sonny (Jeremy Ray Taylor), and their mother Kathy (Wendi McLendon-Covey) — into an entirely new set of spooky and funny events.

“Sonny and schoolmate SAM (Caleel Harris) are best friends with a side job as the ‘Junk Brothers’, collecting discarded stuff the people don’t want.

But it’s a gig that leads them right into the path of Slappy (Avery L ee Jones), the mischievous ventriloquist dummy from an unpublished ‘Goosebum ps’ book.

It also stars Chris Parnell and Ken Jeong. It is based on ‘The Goosebumps Books’ written by R.L. Stine. Black essays the role of the writer in the film.

